< Back to All News

Fourth of July DUI Arrests Low Here

Posted: Jul. 9, 2019 10:47 AM PDT

DUI arrests for the recent Fourth of July weekend on Nevada County roads and highways appear to be a little lighter, compared to last year. CHP Officer Mike Steele says six people were cited. He says four were for drunk driving, with one for drugged driving…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele didn’t have last year’s arrest figures. But says this year’s numbers are also impressive, when you consider the fact that most Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Periods are no more than three days long. This one lasted four days, or from Wednesday evening at 6 until Sunday at midnight. Steele says among the number of indicators officers look for are weaving…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele also says there were no injury collisions, just one non-injury hit-and-run accident.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha