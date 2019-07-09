Fourth of July DUI Arrests Low Here

DUI arrests for the recent Fourth of July weekend on Nevada County roads and highways appear to be a little lighter, compared to last year. CHP Officer Mike Steele says six people were cited. He says four were for drunk driving, with one for drugged driving…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele didn’t have last year’s arrest figures. But says this year’s numbers are also impressive, when you consider the fact that most Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Periods are no more than three days long. This one lasted four days, or from Wednesday evening at 6 until Sunday at midnight. Steele says among the number of indicators officers look for are weaving…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele also says there were no injury collisions, just one non-injury hit-and-run accident.