Fourth of July Max Enforcement Period Begins

The surge of motorists for the Fourth of July weekend also means a maximum presence of highway patrol officers on Nevada County roads and highways…

Local California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says the so-called Maximum Enforcement Period continues until 11:59pm on Sunday. He says the driving behavior that’s of the greatest concern, as usual, is being under the influence of drugs or alcohol…

Other major concerns are using the phone and texting, as well as speeding. During last year’s Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which was only one and a quarter days, at least 18 people were killed in collisions in California. Within the CHP jurisdiction, four vehicle occupants who died were not wearing seatbelts. They also made 389 arrests for driving under the influence.