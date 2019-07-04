< Back to All News

Fourth of July Max Enforcement Period Begins

Posted: Jul. 3, 2019 6:05 PM PDT

The surge of motorists for the Fourth of July weekend also means a maximum presence of highway patrol officers on Nevada County roads and highways…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Local California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says the so-called Maximum Enforcement Period continues until 11:59pm on Sunday. He says the driving behavior that’s of the greatest concern, as usual, is being under the influence of drugs or alcohol…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Other major concerns are using the phone and texting, as well as speeding. During last year’s Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which was only one and a quarter days, at least 18 people were killed in collisions in California. Within the CHP jurisdiction, four vehicle occupants who died were not wearing seatbelts. They also made 389 arrests for driving under the influence.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha