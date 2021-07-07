< Back to All News

Fourth of July Parade Winners Named

Posted: Jul. 7, 2021 12:21 AM PDT

The winning entries for the Fourth of the July parade through downtown Grass Valley have been announced. Julia Stidham, assistant editor for the Union newspaper, was on the three-judge panel. And she says Grass Valley Brewing Company stood out for the Best Overall Entry….

The Best Individual Entry went to the Daughters of the American Revolution. And although it was a great celebration of the return of the first major holiday event since before the pandemic, Stidham says the number of entries was lower than normal, or 39…

The Grass Valley-Nevada City Chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America was judged as the Best Auto Entry. Best Commercial Group went to Fischer’s Towing, Best Service Group was E. Clampus Vitus, and Back the Blue won in the category called Best Representing the Theme.

