Fourth of July Travel Actually Beginning Now

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 12:09 AM PDT

Traffic congestion should, hopefully, be more spread out, with the Fourth of July not being as close to the weekend, according to Michael Blasky, with Triple-A…

click to listen to Michael Blasky

Blasky says Triple-A is also predicting another Fourth of July with record vehicle volume, or about five-point-four million, statewide, compared to about five-point-one million a year ago….

click to listen to Michael Blasky

Blasky says gas prices rarely impact summer vacation travel, unless there’s been a dramatic surge. As always, the best time to travel is early morning, or later in the evening.

