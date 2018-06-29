Fourth of July Travel Actually Beginning Now

Traffic congestion should, hopefully, be more spread out, with the Fourth of July not being as close to the weekend, according to Michael Blasky, with Triple-A…

Blasky says Triple-A is also predicting another Fourth of July with record vehicle volume, or about five-point-four million, statewide, compared to about five-point-one million a year ago….

Blasky says gas prices rarely impact summer vacation travel, unless there’s been a dramatic surge. As always, the best time to travel is early morning, or later in the evening.