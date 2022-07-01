< Back to All News

Fourth of July Travel Close To Pre-Pandemic

Posted: Jul. 1, 2022 12:52 AM PDT

Fourth of July weekend travel in California is expected to reach 98-percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to Triple-A of Northern California. They’re predicting over five-million traveling more than 50 miles to their destination. And four-million will be driving. Triple-A spokesman John Treanor says that’s despite record gas prices that are about two-dollars a gallon higher than a year ago…

And today is expected to be the busiest day for motorists. But before you rush out the door, Treanor notes a recent Triple-A survey that found that 51-percent of travellers forgot to pack something…

Meanwhile, Treanor says air travel is down. He says people are shying away from airports, due to reports of increased delays and cancellations. And fuel prices have also meant a significant spike in ticket prices.

