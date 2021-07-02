< Back to All News

Fourth Of July Travel Volume Near Record-Setting

Posted: Jul. 2, 2021 12:43 AM PDT

A year after COVID-19 shut down summer travel, Independence Day weekend this year is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, Triple-A Spokesperson Sergio Avila says volume is expected to be the second-busiest on record, trailing only 2019…

Avila says there was already strong demand for travel around Memorial Day weekend, even before the full re-opening of the economy on June 15th. And he says even though gas prices are much higher, that’s never discouraged road trips…

Triple-A is forecasting five-point-four Californians travelling more than 50 miles to their destination, with four-point-six million driving. That compares to just three-point-six million a year ago, with three-point-three million on the road.

