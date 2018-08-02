< Back to All News

Fouyer Won’t Seek Re-Election to GV Council

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

There are two seats up for election on the Grass Valley City Council in November, but we already know at least one council member will not be returning. Jason Fouyer says he will not be seeking a third term. In his eight years on the council, he says the city has become much better off financially, continues to work hard on the homeless issue, and improve its parks. Fouyer was mayor in 2015 and 2016…

Fouyer says he’s not running again so he can spend more time with his wife and two kids, who are 10 and 12…

Fouyer says he will stay involved in community service. He’s not sure how that will present himself, but it won’t be as an elected official. He says he encourages anyone to run, and hopes there will be a competitive election, with at least three candidates for the two open seats.

