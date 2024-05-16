Fowler Center Story Tonight for Speaker Night

Thousands of people drive by or go to a Nevada county business fixture every day off the Old Nevada City Highway in the Brunswick area. The Fowler Center has been in the area for over 80 years and hasn’t always been about shopping. Richard Cooper is part of the Fowler Family and will be sharing the story of how the Fowlers came to the area as part of the Gold Rush in the late 1800’s. The family established a ranch on Banner Mountain in 1865; and then expanded from ranching into the lumber business. One of the six children, Charles S Fowler decided he wanted to grow the business and became quite successful processing and delivering lumber to the mines and other new construction as the area grew. He began acquiring multiple lumber yards.

However, in 1940 Charles’s son, Leland Fowler, decided to take another run at business. He purchased 14 acres in Brunswick and established Builder and Consumer Lumber.

Then in 1967 a fire destroyed the business. The family rebuilt but with more of focus on retail and home improvement. Then in the 1990’s the entire area was redeveloped into the shopping center we know today. Cooper says during his presentation he is going to share stories from the Union Newspaper archives.

Cooper says the Fowler Family story shares many of the elements of other families the came to Nevada County following the Gold Rush.

He says the Fowlers have a rich history, but he won’t go much earlier than the Gold Rush.

Nevada County Historical Speaker Night this evening at 7:00PM at Sierra Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road.