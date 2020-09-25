Fran Cole Gets This Year’s Lambert Award

Local attorney and community leader Fran Cole has been selected as the recipient of the 31st Annual Colonel William H. “Bill” Lambert Award. It was presented recently by the Famous Marching Presidents. The group’s founder, former Nevada City Council member David Parker, says Cole’s service in various causes and groups has touched multiple levels…

click to listen to David Parker

Cole even once ran for Nevada County Supervisor in 2014, although unable to unseat Hank Weston. Parker says the award is normally given to the recipient on the weekend of the Constitution Day Parade, which was cancelled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lambert, who has passed away, founded the parade…

click to listen to David Parker

Cole also portrays Lady Bird Johnson during the parade.