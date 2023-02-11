< Back to All News

Freak Utility Truck Crash Damages Home

Posted: Feb. 10, 2023 5:03 PM PST

Two Nevada City residents have had to find alternative housing, after a utility truck struck their doublewide trailer Friday afternoon. Police Chief Dan Foss says it occurred at an apartment complex on Nile Street, which also features nine separate cottage-style dwellings….

click to listen to Chief Foss

Foss says the utility truck was owned by a private contractor. He describes the damage as fairly extensive…

click to listen to Chief Foss

Foss says the occupants were also inside the doublewide at the time, but were not injured.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha