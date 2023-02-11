Freak Utility Truck Crash Damages Home

Two Nevada City residents have had to find alternative housing, after a utility truck struck their doublewide trailer Friday afternoon. Police Chief Dan Foss says it occurred at an apartment complex on Nile Street, which also features nine separate cottage-style dwellings….

Foss says the utility truck was owned by a private contractor. He describes the damage as fairly extensive…

Foss says the occupants were also inside the doublewide at the time, but were not injured.