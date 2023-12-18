Free Bus Fares Again Through New Year’s Eve

For the fourth straight year, Nevada County Connects is able to invite riders to celebrate the “12 Days of Holiday Cheer”. All rides are now free through New Year’s Eve. That’s courtesy of an ongoing Low Carbon Transit Operations Program air quality grant, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility. Meanwhile, Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says ridership continues to trend up since the pandemic grounded the bus fleet. He says it’s increased 16-percent in the last year and a half…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh also mentions that there’s been curiosity about the transition to electric busses. And they’ll have an entirely green fleet soon…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Also in 2024, Van Valkenburgh says they’ll be offering a “contactless” pay system. And a reminder that Nevada County Connects does not offer service on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.