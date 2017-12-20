< Back to All News

Free Bus Fares For the Rest of the Year

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 7:47 AM PST

Gold Country Stage is hoping you’ll take the bus more often. Starting today, and for the rest of the year, fares are free on all routes. They’re calling it “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and is part of their ‘free fare days” they have been offering throughout the year. Transit Services Manager Robin van Valkenburgh says they were going to do some free fare days tied in with Cornish and Victorian Christmas, but were able to extend those free fares…

Under a carbon emissions grant, the free fares have to be tied in with public events. Van Valkenburgh says the free fare days will continue in 2018…

There is no bus service on Sundays, and the buses will not be running on Christmas Day.

