Free Bus Rides and Fair Shuttle This Week

Parking is always an issue when going to the fair, but it doesn’t have to be. Gold Country Stage is offering a free shuttle from downtown Grass Valley to the fairgrounds…

Listen to Robin Van Valkenbergh

Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenbergh says they are also offering free fare days today through Saturday, so that means you can take the bus from anywhere along the routes to connect with the shuttle. It also means you can ride the bus for free whether you are gong to the fair or not.

–gf