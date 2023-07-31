Free Child Teeth Sealing Dental Clinic- Tuesday

The early years of childhood are important in so many ways as the brain and body grow and develop. One of the most observable, but often overlooked, in the first ten years is dental care. County Analyst Heather Heckler says children losing baby teeth is natural and can start as early as five years old, but the new permanent teeth are for life.

The sealant process sounds like something done by Public Works on streets, but not quite the same. Its a simple quick and painless way to add protection to permanent teeth. The free treatment is tomorrow at the Madelyn Helling Library.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult with consent to care. No insurance or payment is required.

Heckler says this is just another example of how the county and public health are trying to protect the health of children along with providing assistance through local school programs as well. The phone number is: 1-888-585-3368