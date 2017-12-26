Free Christmas Tree Recycling Now Available

Although you shouldn’t wait too long to get rid of your live Christmas tree, there is plenty of time to have it recycled for free in Nevada County. The county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says you can drop it off between now and the end of January at 2 primary locations: the McCourtney Road Transfer Station and the Rood Center…

The McCourtney Road Transfer Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 8am to 3:30pm. Also, on Saturday, January 6th, from 9am to 3pm, trees will be accepted at the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, Lake of the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Alta Sierra Fire Department. Garcia says the trees are transported to a recycling facility the county contracts with in Yuba City…

Also, residents who subscribe to Waste Management’s green waste collection service may cut their Christmas trees to fit in their carts for collection on normal service days. And, of course, make sure you clear everything from the tree, including ornaments, lights, and metal stands, and that it’s un-flocked.