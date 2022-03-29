Free COVID Home Tests Arrive At Schools

With spring break for schools coming up soon in Nevada County, the local office of education has received 27-thousand free COVID at-home tests. Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the previous batch of tests failed to arrive before the Christmas break…

Lay says there’s still concern about the virus, even though cases have dropped dramatically…

Lay also notes that retail prices for the at-home tests have been rising significantly. Meanwhile, he says plenty of personal protective equipment distributed by the state to schools, such as masks and hand sanitizer, is still available. The state lifted the mask mandate for schools on March 12th.