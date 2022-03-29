< Back to All News

Free COVID Home Tests Arrive At Schools

Posted: Mar. 29, 2022 12:55 AM PDT

With spring break for schools coming up soon in Nevada County, the local office of education has received 27-thousand free COVID at-home tests. Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the previous batch of tests failed to arrive before the Christmas break…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay says there’s still concern about the virus, even though cases have dropped dramatically…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay also notes that retail prices for the at-home tests have been rising significantly. Meanwhile, he says plenty of personal protective equipment distributed by the state to schools, such as masks and hand sanitizer, is still available. The state lifted the mask mandate for schools on March 12th.

