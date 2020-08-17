< Back to All News

Free Defensible Space Assistance Available

Posted: Aug. 17, 2020 12:11 AM PDT

A new program is available to help Nevada County residents who struggle with maintaining defensible space during the wildfire season, although on a limited basis. Jenn Tamo, an administrative analyst for the local Office of Emergency Services, says they’re partnering with the Fire Safe Council to provide the free service to 15 homeowners who are low-income seniors or individuals with disabilities. She says these are people who may not be in compliance with the county’s Hazardous Vegetation Abatement Ordinance…

You can apply on either the OES or Council websites. Tamo says funding comes from an ongoing grant from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District…

Seniors are defined as being 65 or older. It’s on a first-come-first-served basis, with all the work expected to be completed no later than the end of October. A waitlist will be maintained and other qualifying residents will be helped as future funding becomes available. But Tamo says the Fire Safe Council’s free chipping service is available year-round.

