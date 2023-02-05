< Back to All News

Free Defensible Space Service For Renters Too

Posted: Feb. 5, 2023 12:45 AM PST

This is traditionally a great time of year for making sure where you live is going to be safe from wildfires this summer and fall. And now the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is also offering free defensible space clearing for eligible renters, with property owners’ permission. Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach says hundreds have qualified and there’s still room to serve over 500 more…

Low-income seniors and disabled residents are encouraged to apply between now and February 28th…

Fire Safe Council members say they’re also happy to make house calls. Griesbach says Nevada County has more Fire Wise Communities than any other area of the nation. This project is funded and managed in cooperation with the county, CalOES, FEMA, and United Way.

