Several local dentists are going to have their hands full tomorrow dealing with a lot of children, and they are doing it voluntarily. Doctor Justin Pfaffinger is organizing an event to gets kids in the chair…

This event has been done in the past, but it has been a couple of years. Pfaffinger says it’s not all in one location. Several dentists will be having the kids come in to their office…

Pfaffinger expects to have about 200 kids to take part. Notices about the event were sent out through local schools.

