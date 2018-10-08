Free Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Tuesday

Nevada County health officials are staging an emergency preparedness excercise, which also means free flu shots for anyone who is interested. Public Health Coordinator Patti Carter says lots of public agencies are involved…

That’s where the public comes in. Director of Nursing Cindy Wilson says you can participate by coming to Twin Cities Church tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon…

If there was a real communicable disease outbreak, health officials would not want large numbers of people gathering in public places, which is why they would do the drive-through flu shots. Twin Cities Church is located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

–gf