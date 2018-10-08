< Back to All News

Free Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Tuesday

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County health officials are staging an emergency preparedness excercise, which also means free flu shots for anyone who is interested. Public Health Coordinator Patti Carter says lots of public agencies are involved…

Listen to Patti Carter

That’s where the public comes in. Director of Nursing Cindy Wilson says you can participate by coming to Twin Cities Church tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon…

Listen to Cindy Wilson

If there was a real communicable disease outbreak, health officials would not want large numbers of people gathering in public places, which is why they would do the drive-through flu shots. Twin Cities Church is located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha