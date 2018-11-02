< Back to All News

Free Fare Day Designed to Get Out the Vote

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

Whereever you are going on Gold Country Stage, you can take the bus for free tomorrow. It’s another one of those ‘Free Fare Days’, which officials hope many people will take advantage of, to go out and vote…

Listen to Ali O’Brien 1

…which is tomorrow. Ali O’Brien with the Elections Department developed this idea that her boss Greg Diaz approved of, but O’Brien says the original idea came from the Freed Center for Independent Living…

Listen to Ali O’Brien 2

There will be eight vote centers scattered around the county–including the Elections Office at the Rood Center.

–gf

