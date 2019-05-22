Free Fare Days Offered for Holiday Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend just about upon us, you can take a holiday from your car and ride the bus for free. Gold Country Stage is offering Free Fare Days Thursday through Saturday. Buses will not be running Sunday or Monday. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenbergh says the free fare programs, offered through an environmental quality grant, are helping attain their goal of reducing air pollution…

Listen to Robin Van Valkenbergh 1

The free fare program began in 2015 through what is called a Low Carbon Transit Operations Grant, and was originally funded year-to-year. Van Valkenbergh says he’s no longer worried about whether or not that funding will continue…

Listen to Robin Van Valkenbergh 2

The free fares have to be tied to a community event, which in this case is the Strawberry Music Festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, but you don’t have to be going to the event to take advantage of the free ride. All fares on all routes will be free of charge.

–gf