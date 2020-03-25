Free Fares May Not Rescue Bus Schedules

It hasn’t happened yet, but look for Gold Country Stage to reduce bus service in and around Nevada County. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenbergh says with the stay-at-home mandate and people sheltering in place, ridership is way down…

Listen to Robin Van Valkenbergh 1

Van Valkenbergh says they are considering a couple of options, but both would either reduce or eliminate service to places like Alta Sierra, North San Juan, and their runs down to Auburn…

Listen to Robin Van Valkenbergh 2

The other routes could be eliminated, or they could go to a full-time Saturday schedule. Van Valkenbergh says fares are even free right now through April 30, but that isn’t helping. They are also disinfecting buses every night and several times during the day. He says a decision on when to reduce service could come next week.

–gf