Free Fares This Weekend on Area Buses

If you are going to the Draft Horse Classic, you can take the bus for free. In fact, all routes on Gold Country Stage are free today and tomorrow. They are the latest ‘free fare days’ funded by a low carbon emissions grant. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenbergh says the free days have been working over the last couple of years…

Van Valkenbergh says the next Free Fare Days will be October 19 and 20 for the Veterans Stand Down, with more to follow…

The grant requires the free fare days to be tied in to a community event.

