Free Green Waste Disposal Could Return

Posted: Jun. 6, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County’s free green waste disposal program could return, although officials are kind of in a wait-and-see mode right now. Through a 50-thousand dollar grant, residents were able to dispose of vegetion and other organic waste for free at several dropoff sites during the month of May. Jenn Tamo with the county Office of Emergency Services says they were surpised with how well things went…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 1

So, Tamo says, they are in the process of pursuing more money…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 2

Tamo didn’t have an exact time frame for knowing when, or if, the grants will come through, but they’ll likely have more information in the next couple of months.

