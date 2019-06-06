Free Green Waste Disposal Could Return

Nevada County’s free green waste disposal program could return, although officials are kind of in a wait-and-see mode right now. Through a 50-thousand dollar grant, residents were able to dispose of vegetion and other organic waste for free at several dropoff sites during the month of May. Jenn Tamo with the county Office of Emergency Services says they were surpised with how well things went…

So, Tamo says, they are in the process of pursuing more money…

Tamo didn’t have an exact time frame for knowing when, or if, the grants will come through, but they’ll likely have more information in the next couple of months.

