Free Green Waste Disposal Program Continues

Free green waste disposal and mulch opportunities are returning to Nevada County again this year. But residents are encouraged to start staging now, to take full advantage of a somewhat shorter schedule. Details were shared when the Board of Supervisors voted, Tuesday, to approve a contract with the Fire Safe Council to manage this year’s program again. County Office of Emergency Services Administrative Analyst, Jenn Tamo, says spring is the best time to make sure homes are safe from wildfires…

Tamo praises the Fire Safe Council for expanding the program in recent years to make it available for the entire community…

Since the expansion, Tamo says the popularity of the free green waste disposal has exploded. In year one, she says residents hauled away 500 tons in a few weekends. Last year, even while we were still trying to figure out the impacts of the pandemic, more than five-thousand tons was collected. This year there are only two collection weekends in Western Nevada County, due to less available funding. Both are at the Rise Gold site in Grass Valley, from May 21st through the 24th and June 11th through the 14th.