Free Green Waste Disposal This Month Only

If you want to clear your yard of debris and make it fire safe, but you think taking all that waste to the dump is too expensive, you can now cross that excuse off your list…

County Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says they’ll accept tree and plant trimmings, dead plants, weeds, leaves, branches, and similar material that would fit into a green waste cart. They won’t take items with a diameter greater than six inches, including tree stumps and root balls. Tamo says grant funding is making this program possible…

Dropoff locations for all weekends in May include the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Station, Higgins Fire Station, the Lake Wildwood Campground between the Main and North Gate, 12270 LaBarr Meadows Road in Grass Valley, and the corner of Jones Bar and Owl Creek Roads in Nevada City. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will also be used this weekend, May 4 and 5, and the weekend of May 18 and 19. The hours for all dropoff locations are from 8am to 4pm.

