Hundreds of tons of community green waste was collected in May the fresult of a free disposal program sponsored by The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Waste Management, and the County of Nevada.
KNCO’s Paul Haas checked on the program as it wrapped up Sunday.
Free Green Waste Disposal Wraps-Up
Hundreds of tons of community green waste was collected in May the fresult of a free disposal program sponsored by The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Waste Management, and the County of Nevada.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines