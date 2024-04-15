< Back to All News

Free Green Waste Dropoff Events This Month

Posted: Apr. 15, 2024 12:17 AM PDT

Another heavy winter, once again, means a lot of green waste to dispose of, especially ahead of wildfire season in Nevada County. So Waste Management has two free collection events this month. They’re at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, where Eric Mankins says the first one is happening today (Mon.), as well as two weeks later, on the 29th, from 9am to 3pm…

That means no food waste or garbage, or commercial materials. Items being accepted include landscape trimmings, pruned branches, leaves, grass clippings, shrubs, untreated wood, and flowers. And Nankins says the usual restrictions still also apply….

Also, no dirt or rocks, sod, stumps, root balls, or scotch broom. And, again, it’s residential green waste only. Meanwhile, work also continues on upgrading and expanding the transfer station. The free events are today (Mon.) and Monday, the 29th, from 9am to 3pm.

