< Back to All News

Free Green Waste Events Begin For NevCo

Posted: Mar. 10, 2022 12:11 PM PST

Friday, March 11th, is the first of the free green waste disposal events for unincorporated areas of Nevada County. That’s at a site at 12-thousand-625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley. County Building Director Craig Griesbach says there is still a lot of vegetation and debris, including fallen trees, from the late December snowstorm…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

That’s from 9am to 3pm Fridays through Sundays. And there are two more weekends ahead, from March 25th through the 27th, and April 8th through the 10th…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

The main goal is to reduce wildfire fuels. But Griesbach says the removals also help keep ingress and egress routes clear. There is no limitation to the size or volume of materials residents can bring, although trash, treated wood, and root balls will not be eligible. You can also make as many disposal trips as you like.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha