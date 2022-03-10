Free Green Waste Events Begin For NevCo

Friday, March 11th, is the first of the free green waste disposal events for unincorporated areas of Nevada County. That’s at a site at 12-thousand-625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley. County Building Director Craig Griesbach says there is still a lot of vegetation and debris, including fallen trees, from the late December snowstorm…

That’s from 9am to 3pm Fridays through Sundays. And there are two more weekends ahead, from March 25th through the 27th, and April 8th through the 10th…

The main goal is to reduce wildfire fuels. But Griesbach says the removals also help keep ingress and egress routes clear. There is no limitation to the size or volume of materials residents can bring, although trash, treated wood, and root balls will not be eligible. You can also make as many disposal trips as you like.