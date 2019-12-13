Free Holiday Show Now In Its Tenth Year Locally

It’s a milestone holiday event in Nevada County, and it’s also free. The First Baptist Church in Grass Valley is putting on it’s Very Merry Christmas holiday show for the tenth year here. Pastor Mark Dunn and his family host the show. Son Austin is producing, and says there are several sections, including fifties-style swing, country, and Broadway style…

Mark Dunn has been putting on the show since before Austin was born. He used to do it in the Bay Area before moving here. This is his 36th year, and he says times have changed…

Performances are tomorrow and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, across from Nevada Union High School.

