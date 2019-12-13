< Back to All News

Free Holiday Show Now In Its Tenth Year Locally

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 6:57 AM PST

It’s a milestone holiday event in Nevada County, and it’s also free. The First Baptist Church in Grass Valley is putting on it’s Very Merry Christmas holiday show for the tenth year here. Pastor Mark Dunn and his family host the show. Son Austin is producing, and says there are several sections, including fifties-style swing, country, and Broadway style…

Listen to Austin Dunn

Mark Dunn has been putting on the show since before Austin was born. He used to do it in the Bay Area before moving here. This is his 36th year, and he says times have changed…

Listen to Mark Dunn

Performances are tomorrow and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, across from Nevada Union High School.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha