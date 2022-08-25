< Back to All News

Free Mattress Recycling Program Now Available

Posted: Aug. 25, 2022 12:06 AM PDT

Properly disposing of a mattress and/or box spring just got a lot easier and cheaper in Nevada County. Waste Management has teamed up with the Mattress Recycling Council, a statewide organization, for a free disposal program at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station. The Bye Bye Mattress program, as it’s called, is available Wednesday through Sunday, from 8am to 3:30pm. The county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says it’s funded through a recycling fee of 10 dollars and 50 cents that’s collected with a purchase…

Garcia also notes that Grass Valley Recycle closed just last month…

The steel, foam, fiber, and wood recovered from the items are sent to manufacturers to make hundreds of new products. That includes carpet padding, construction rebar, insulation, filters, and mulch.

