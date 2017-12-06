Free Mini-Concerts at Peace Lutheran Church

Tonight, and the following two Wednesdays, Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley is hosting a series of free Christmas concerts. Trina Kleist with the church says tonight’s performance features a popular kids vocal group that puts on a show every year…

And that’s just this week. Kleist says the following two weeks have different performers…

The concerts are brief, only about 30 minutes long, and start at 5pm. After the concert, people are invited to stay for a short prayer service, which also has some music, called vespers. Peace Lutheran Church is at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

