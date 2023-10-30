< Back to All News

Free PGE Safety Checks For Gas Appliances

Posted: Oct. 30, 2023 12:18 AM PDT

With heaters being used at many homes and businesses for the first time this season, PG and E is reminding customers about their free safety checks. Paul Moreno, with Marketing and Communications, says that helps ensure that gas appliances, also including water heaters and ovens, aren’t emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous, because it can’t be seen, smelled, or heard. Moreno says PG and E can also relight pilot lights for customers with older heaters…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

All California single-family homes are now required to have carbon monoxide detectors. These devices should be tested twice a year and batteries replaced if necessary. Also, check the expiration date, since most detectors have a shelf life of five to seven years. Also, never use products inside a home that generate dangerous levels of CO2, such as generators, outdoor grills, or propane heaters. To schedule a free safety check, go to the PG and E website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha