Free PGE Safety Checks For Gas Appliances

With heaters being used at many homes and businesses for the first time this season, PG and E is reminding customers about their free safety checks. Paul Moreno, with Marketing and Communications, says that helps ensure that gas appliances, also including water heaters and ovens, aren’t emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide…

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous, because it can’t be seen, smelled, or heard. Moreno says PG and E can also relight pilot lights for customers with older heaters…

All California single-family homes are now required to have carbon monoxide detectors. These devices should be tested twice a year and batteries replaced if necessary. Also, check the expiration date, since most detectors have a shelf life of five to seven years. Also, never use products inside a home that generate dangerous levels of CO2, such as generators, outdoor grills, or propane heaters. To schedule a free safety check, go to the PG and E website.