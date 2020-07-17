Free PPE Giveaway For Small Businesses

As small businesses continue to struggle with coronavirus restrictions, those in Nevada County can apply for a free 30-day supply of masks and hand sanitizers. Office of Emergency Services Senior Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says it’s been made available for businesses with 25 or fewer employees through the California OES, in collaboration with the Office of the Small Business Advocate…

For western Nevada County, the office has received 26-hundred gallons of hand sanitizer and 314-thousand disposable surgical masks. Tamo says it’ll be distributed Tuesday through Thursday at the county’s former Corporation Yard near the Airport….

But you can’t just show up. Tamo says you’ll need to show a successful application form, which you can find through a link on the County Office Of Emergency website. And it’s also while supplies last.They’re also seeking volunteers to assist with distribution. Tamo says materials for eastern Nevada County haven’t arrived yet.