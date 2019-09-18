< Back to All News

Free Prostate Screenings SNM Hospital

Posted: Sep. 17, 2019 6:15 PM PDT

As part of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is having its free, annual screenings Wednesday afternoon. Dawn Diorio, a nurse with Dignity Health’s Cancer and Research Institutes, says prostate cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in men. But it’s nearly 100-percent survivable, if caught early. The screening starts with a simple blood test…

As for progress in treating prostate cancer, Diorio says the Institutes try to set up as many patients as possible with numerous drug trials available…

About 175-thousand new cases are expected to be diagnosed, nationwide, this year. The local screening is from one to five pm Wednesday in Building Three of the Cancer Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, on Glasson Way in Grass Valley.

