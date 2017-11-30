< Back to All News

Free Removal Of Wildfire-Damaged Trees Available

Posted: Nov. 30, 2017 11:47 AM PST

An estimated 25,000 trees in 13 North State counties hit by the October wildfires may be cut down or trimmed back, under an expansion of a PG and E program for its customers. That includes Nevada County. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the free work has already begun. She says, like the existing program to remove trees near power lines, customers must meet certain criteria…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says Nevada County has benefitted in the recent past regarding another natural disaster…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says while there’s no specific deadline, customers are urged to apply for the program as soon as possible. PG and E is also facing a growing number of lawsuits claiming their lack of tree maintenance is responsible for some of the wildfires.

