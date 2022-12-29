Free Sand and Sandbag Reminder

Nevada County residents may have found new waterways flowing into their home or onto property that developed with the big rains of Monday night and Tuesday.

Nevada County Public Works wants to remind people that if they need to build a temporary barrier, the county is providing free sand and sandbags. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says today may be the time to take action.

Locations include the County Wherehouse at the corner of East Broad Street and Highway 49 heading towards the Rood Center, The North San Juan Community Center on Réservoir St in North San Juan, The Penn Valley Fire District Station on Spenceville Road, and The Higgins Fire Station near the Combie Road.

Wolfe also stresses that the sites are being hosted by community partners and to be polite and keep the area clean.