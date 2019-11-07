< Back to All News

Free Skin Cancer Screenings Available Saturday

Posted: Nov. 7, 2019 12:36 AM PST

It’s that time of year again for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s free community skin cancer screenings. They’re being offered Saturday morning. Doctor Mathew Muellenhoff says one in five Americans now develop some form of it by age 70. Most cases are treatable, if caught in the earlier stages…

click to listen to Dr Muellenhoff

Muellenhoff says the vast majority of cases are due to sun exposure, with many being genetic. But he says you can still take protection measures, such as applying sun screen and wearing a hat and protective clothing. He says no appointments are given, it’s first-come first-served…

click to listen to Dr. Muellenhoff

Muellenhoff says the exams are brief and non-invasive, that you can reveal your skin depending on your comfort level. The free screenings are happening from 9am to Noon on Saturday, at the Community Cancer Center’s “Living Room” at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

