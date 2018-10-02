< Back to All News

Free Smoking ‘Quit Kits’ Available

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

The Nevada County Public Health Department and Connecting Point are partnering in a new way to help people kick the tobacco habit. County Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Shannon Glaz says they have developed what they are calling a ‘Quit Kit’…

Listen to Shannon Glaz 1

Glaz says there’s information in there about tobacco cessation classes and a hotline number to call, but Glaz says it also comes with a lot of other stuff…

Listen to Shannon Glaz 2

The kits are free, and all you have to do to get one is call Connecting Point at 2-1-1. Other quit-smoking programs also have them available.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha