Free Smoking ‘Quit Kits’ Available

The Nevada County Public Health Department and Connecting Point are partnering in a new way to help people kick the tobacco habit. County Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Shannon Glaz says they have developed what they are calling a ‘Quit Kit’…

Glaz says there’s information in there about tobacco cessation classes and a hotline number to call, but Glaz says it also comes with a lot of other stuff…

The kits are free, and all you have to do to get one is call Connecting Point at 2-1-1. Other quit-smoking programs also have them available.

–gf