Free State Parks Adventure Passes For 4th Graders

Now through 2024, all fourth-graders and their families can sign up for the California State Park Adventure Pass. That’s free visitation to 19 parks for free through next summer. Jesse Locks is president of the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation. She says fourth-graders have just started learning about the state’s history…

And Locks says one of those parks is Empire Mine…

Others on the list from the north state include Calaveras and Clear Lake State Parks, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, as well as the State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento. The State Parks Department says spreading the parks throughout the state will help maximize participation, by limiting the travelling distance. You can sign up to get the Adventure Pass through the State Parks website, or at the Visitors Center at Empire Mine State Park.