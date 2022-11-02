< Back to All News

Free State Parks Adventure Passes For 4th Graders

Posted: Nov. 2, 2022 12:46 AM PDT

Now through 2024, all fourth-graders and their families can sign up for the California State Park Adventure Pass. That’s free visitation to 19 parks for free through next summer. Jesse Locks is president of the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation. She says fourth-graders have just started learning about the state’s history…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

And Locks says one of those parks is Empire Mine…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

Others on the list from the north state include Calaveras and Clear Lake State Parks, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, as well as the State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento. The State Parks Department says spreading the parks throughout the state will help maximize participation, by limiting the travelling distance. You can sign up to get the Adventure Pass through the State Parks website, or at the Visitors Center at Empire Mine State Park.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha