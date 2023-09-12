Free Student Help at GV Library

The Nevada County Library is stepping up to help county students with their schoolwork. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says that beginning Wednesday the Grass Valley Branch is offering free tutoring and homework help to any K-12 student in the county. It’s immediately after school for most students and it is every Wednesday.

Renner says there also special friends to help children practice reading out loud. here are dogs at the library Wednesday afternoons that children can practice reading too. The dogs are willing listeners and eager to hear the young readers share their favorite stories.

Another free resource for Nevada county students is a free vetted online chat service. Its available through the online resources via the county library webpage.

Parents that are nervous about their children chatting with strangers can assist with that part of the process.

For more information about the Wednesday in person homework help and tutoring, as well as Brain Fuse online chat help visit the webpage at NevadaCountyCA.gov or visit any branch.