Free Thanksgiving Meals Again Available Here

Posted: Nov. 27, 2019 5:26 PM PST

For people worried about being alone on Thanksgiving Day, there’s the Old Town Cafe in Grass Valley. Owner Robin Buckman says last year they served over 400 free meals…

Buckman says the Old Town Cafe, which is on Mill Street, is cooking 11 turkeys, or over 200 pounds of meat. His restaurant has been doing this for 14 years…

Dinner is served from 11am to 3pm. Buckman would also like to thank the Grass Valley CHP office for donating ten bicycles, through the Old Town Cafe, for the Toys for Tots Drive. The Rainbow Market, off Highway 49, near the Willow Restaurant, is also giving away Thanksgiving meals from noon to 3pm.

