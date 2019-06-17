Free Tire Disposal Program Runs This Week

If you have some tires on your property that you need to get rid of, this is the week to do it. Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia says their annual Tire Amnesty Collection runs all week at four western Nevada County locations..

But, Garcia says people do seem to get motivated when it doesn’t cost anything…

There is a limit of nine tires you can dispose of for free. If you have more, you need a waiver from the county. The collection event is today (Monday) and tomorrow at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, at the fire station in Penn Valley near the rodeo grounds on Wednesday, the North San Juan Transfer Station on Thursday, and the Town of Washington Transfer Station on Friday. Hours all days are 8am to 2pm.

