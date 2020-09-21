< Back to All News

Free Tire Disposals This Week

Posted: Sep. 21, 2020 12:46 AM PDT

Starting today Monday and through Friday, Nevada County residents who have bald tires, flat donut replacements, or worn out snow studs can find free disposal sites. County Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia says it’s in conjunction with Waste Management, the Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM is funding Tire Amnesty Week and Garcia says those grants are not always available each year. He says there are always environmental benefits for public lands…

But Garcia says the majority of tires come from residential properties. You can dispose up to nine…

The event is not open for businesses and no commercial or tractor tires are accepted. All current COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings, will be required. That’s today through Friday, from 8am to 2pm. Today and tomorrow’s dropoff location is the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, with a different site Wednesday through Friday. You can go to the county or Waste Management websites for more site information.

