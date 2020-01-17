Free Veterans Movie Screening Saturday

It’s a movie about the struggle of veterans returning home, and also features a music contest and young people trying to help. The organization ‘Welcome Home Vets’ is showing the independent film Oildale in Grass Valley tomorrow at the Veterans Building. Doug Becker with Welcome Vets says the main plot involves three vets who live in a house in the community near Bakersfield, inherited by two teenagers…

Listen to Doug Becker 1

The older teen tries to win a music contest to save the house, but needs help by the veterans to make it happen. Becker says this is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge for admission…

Listen to Doug Becker 2

The screening of the 2019 film is tomorrow at 5pm. The American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 will be selling refreshments.

–gf