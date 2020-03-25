Free Virtual Coronavirus Assessment Available

Free virtual urgent care is now being offered by Dignity Health, which owns Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Hospital CEO Brian Evans says the service, called Virtual Care Anywhere, is for anyone experiencing mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms, who can visit with a health care professional without having to come in person…

The service normally has a 35 dollar fee, which is being waived for coronavirus inquiries, to help encourage people to stay home, if possible…

To use the service, find the link on the Dignity Health website and download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple App Store of Google Play Store, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code of COVID 19. After requesting an appointment, a provider will contact the patient once they’re available, typically within 15 to 30 minutes, although high demand may result in longer wait times. The service is available 24 hours a day.