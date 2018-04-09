Freed Center Finds New Digs

The brand new D-M-V building is open, but the site that was its temporary home for nearly two years now has a new tenant. The Freed Center for Independent Living is moving into that location on Sutton Way near the movie theaters.

The old location was on Nevada City Highway near Lumberjacks restaurant. Freed Executive Director Ana Acton says the new digs will allow for new programs, as well as access…

Most of the move was done last week, and Acton says they are open for full services beginning today. There might still be some unpacking that hasn’t been done yet, so Acton says please excuse the mess (if there is one).

