FREED Drive-Through Pickup Events This Week

Two emergency and pandemic preparedness drive-through pick-up events are scheduled this week at the FREED office. Executive Director Ana Acton says the first one is Tuesday, from 10am to 4pm, with the second one scheduled for that same time, on Thursday. The focus is on people with any type of disability, adults over age 65, family members, and caregivers…

Acton says wildfires and Public Safety Power Shutoffs disproportionately impact these groups…

Protective gowns and disposable gloves for caregivers will be available upon request. Action says to also keep in mind that the drive-through pick-up events are while supplies last, that there’s no guarantee there’ll be enough bags for everyone who shows up. The FREED office is at 435 Sutton Way. A volunteer or staff member will approach your vehicle, once you’re safely parked.