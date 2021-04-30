< Back to All News

FREED Leader Leaving For Governor Appointment

Posted: Apr. 30, 2021 12:09 AM PDT

The longtime leader of the FREED Center for Independent Living is heading back to work for the state. Ana Acton has been appointed by Governor Newsom as the Deputy Director of the Independent Living and Community Access Division at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Acton says she had already been Chief of the Independent Living and Assistive Technology Section at the Department, from 2010 to 2012, before returning to FREED as the Executive Director…

Acton says she’ll transition out of the FREED job over the next month…

Acton was also a Specialty Instructor for the Twin Ridges Elementary School District, from 2000 to 2003, before joining FREED. There, she started out as the Program Manager and Systems Change Advocate for three years before becoming Executive Director in 2007.

